COVID-19 pandemic prohibits San Francisco veterans community from having visitors

Tonight though there have been several complaints from veterans living in San Francisco. They are in supportive housing, formerly homeless, and now unable to have any visitors who aren't 'essential' workers. A major concern for those with PTSD.
"It's really going to extremes when they say you can't have your family," says Amanda Knight who is a United States veteran having a tough time. Due to COVID-19 precautions, she is unable to have visitors at the Edwin Lee Apartments in San Francisco where she lives with her husband.
"Family is essential in my opinion and maybe that's a small opinion, but family is important when you're not allowed to see your family in your own home, especially for the holidays, I begin to get depressed," says Knight.
RELATED: Gift of flight brings back memories for World War II veterans in Santa Rosa
Her thoughts are echoed by other veterans we spoke with who also live in the supportive housing apartments. We spoke with a veteran by the name of Caesar, "being by yourself and nobody to talk to it's just pretty rough."
The nonprofit who runs this supportive housing says they are following city guidelines but feel for the veterans who live here. All of whom were either formerly homeless or came from another supportive housing location.
"We've had our share of positive cases in some of our properties so we've had to take extra precautions in keeping people safe," says Tramecia Garner who is the chief operating officer of Swords to Plowshares. The nonprofit that runs the Edwin Lee Apartments and other supportive housing locations.
Those we spoke with say that as we get closer to the holidays it is only going to get tougher on the mental side of things. They're hopeful that changes are made. "A lot of veterans here are going through PTSD and stuff and it's important to have people come visit them!" says Caesar. "If not regular visitors than at least family because family is essential," says Knight.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic