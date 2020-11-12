COVID-19 pandemic prohibits San Francisco veterans community from having visitors

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This Veterans Day was one to thank and remember those who sacrificed for the country.Tonight though there have been several complaints from veterans living in San Francisco. They are in supportive housing, formerly homeless, and now unable to have any visitors who aren't 'essential' workers. A major concern for those with PTSD."It's really going to extremes when they say you can't have your family," says Amanda Knight who is a United States veteran having a tough time. Due to COVID-19 precautions, she is unable to have visitors at the Edwin Lee Apartments in San Francisco where she lives with her husband."Family is essential in my opinion and maybe that's a small opinion, but family is important when you're not allowed to see your family in your own home, especially for the holidays, I begin to get depressed," says Knight.Her thoughts are echoed by other veterans we spoke with who also live in the supportive housing apartments. We spoke with a veteran by the name of Caesar, "being by yourself and nobody to talk to it's just pretty rough."The nonprofit who runs this supportive housing says they are following city guidelines but feel for the veterans who live here. All of whom were either formerly homeless or came from another supportive housing location."We've had our share of positive cases in some of our properties so we've had to take extra precautions in keeping people safe," says Tramecia Garner who is the chief operating officer of Swords to Plowshares. The nonprofit that runs the Edwin Lee Apartments and other supportive housing locations.Those we spoke with say that as we get closer to the holidays it is only going to get tougher on the mental side of things. They're hopeful that changes are made. "A lot of veterans here are going through PTSD and stuff and it's important to have people come visit them!" says Caesar. "If not regular visitors than at least family because family is essential," says Knight.