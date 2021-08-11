Video shows 3 cars burn after being intentionally set on fire in San Jose family's front yard

Surveillance video shows the fire as it quickly spread from one vehicle to another.
It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday on O'hara Court.
In the background you can see someone running from the scene carrying something as the flames shoot up into the air.
Earlier today the victim's granddaughter, Vicky, spoke to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim.
"I want this awareness to go out that this is happening and this is not okay," Vicky said. "We aren't looking for a GoFundMe, we don't want that. We want to find this person and get justice served."
All three vehicles were destroyed in the fire.
The San Jose Fire Department is handling the investigation.
