SJPD: Double murder suspect 'opened fire' at officers before being fatally shot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three lives were lost this week in San Jose and Modesto during a violent evening that turned into a double murder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.San Jose resident Raymond Calderon is suspected of taking two lives before dying at the hands of San Jose police."Suspect Calderon senselessly killed two people and, when finally confronted by the San Jose Police Department in a highly populated neighborhood, he opened fire on them as a last ditch effort to escape," San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said. "This not only endangered the pursuing officers, but innocent members of our community."Chief Mata said they were first alerted to Calderon when his ex-girlfriend called saying he would not return their six and 7-year-old children to her. This violated a previous restraining order.Calderon allegedly threatened suicide before going on his dangerous journey.Calderon killed a man he knew in front of this home in San Jose around 7 p.m. before driving to Modesto to kill Michelle Rose Gonzales, a woman Calderon shared a 6-month-old child with.All of this, police say, with his grandmother and six and 7-year-old children in the vehicle."This just goes to speak to not only how ruthless and violent this individual was in committing the homicides that the chief mentioned earlier.," SJPD Capt. Jason Dwyer said. "But, the extreme indifference to the lives he may affect years from now. These children may be affected by this for the rest of their lives."Police said Calderon drove to Gilroy from Modesto to drop the three family members off. His grandmother was said to have been pistol-whipped and had bruises on her face.After driving back to San Jose, police said he fired at officers multiple times while running into an empty backyard shed where he would hold up for hours.Police deployed tear gas and this video shows Calderon running out of the shed with gun pointed at police as he was shot by officers. He would later dying from his injuries.Chief Mata said the officers are 27 and 6-year veterans part of their Special Operations unit. Their names will be released at a later time."We would all like these encounters to result in the arrest of an individual without further harm," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said "But I think we all know that's not always possible and certainly not in this case."The county coroner's office is not releasing identity the first victim as of yet.