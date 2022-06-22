San Jose police respond to barricaded homicide suspect following chase

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

SJPD responds to barricaded homicide suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect in the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect is responsible for a homicide on Tuesday.

The suspect also reportedly fired a gun at officers during a pursuit.

Officers tell ABC7 News that people should avoid the area of Monterey Road and Roundtable Road.

Some residents in the area have been evacuated due to shots being fired by the suspect during the barricade situation, police say. He was shooting at officers and is considered armed and dangerous.





Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josepolice chasecrimebarricaded mansjpdhomicidebarricadepolice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Evacuation orders lifted after San Mateo Co. wildfire burns
BART officials believe heat played role in partial derailment
Could prisoners who escaped Alcatraz in 1962 still be alive?
More than 24,000 Bay Area customers without power, PG&E says
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
CA woman exposes 'secrets' of notorious Dublin prison
Lawsuit: 2 slain CA boys unlawfully placed with foster parents
Show More
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
More TOP STORIES News