San Jose police respond to barricaded homicide suspect following chase

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect in the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. Wednesday morning.Police say the suspect is responsible for a homicide on Tuesday.The suspect also reportedly fired a gun at officers during a pursuit.Officers tell ABC7 News that people should avoid the area of Monterey Road and Roundtable Road.Some residents in the area have been evacuated due to shots being fired by the suspect during the barricade situation, police say. He was shooting at officers and is considered armed and dangerous.