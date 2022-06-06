safeway

Violent weekend in San Jose claims 2 lives, including Safeway employee killed in shooting at store

Safeway employee killed in shooting at store, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- It was a violent weekend in the South Bay over the weekend.

Gunfire in San Jose claimed two lives in a span of about eight hours including a victim at a Safeway store, according to authorities.

Police spent most of the day at the store in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

In the parking lot, family members broke down when they learned the Safeway employee who was killed was a relative.

Investigators say the victim was in an altercation with a man prior to the shooting that happened around 3:30a.m. on Sunday.

Police have made no arrests.


