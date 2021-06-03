3.6 magnitude earthquake felt widely across San Jose, Alum Rock

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The South Bay is waking up to a 3.6 magnitude earthquake this morning.
The temblor struck 5.4 miles west of Alum Rock and 9.2 miles WSW of San Jose at 5:15 a.m. It had a depth of 3.73 miles.
There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.
