earthquake

3.6 magnitude earthquake felt widely across San Jose, Alum Rock

EMBED <>More Videos

3.6 magnitude earthquake felt widely across San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The South Bay is waking up to a 3.6 magnitude earthquake this morning.

The temblor struck 5.4 miles west of Alum Rock and 9.2 miles WSW of San Jose at 5:15 a.m. It had a depth of 3.73 miles.

RELATED: California Dreaming: Earthquakes and the danger we live with every day

There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesanta clara countyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Tokyo area; no tsunami danger
Pakistan earthquake kills at least 15, including 8 children; 200 hurt
Erupting Spain volcano turns 'more aggressive,' officials say
Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Santa Rosa
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News