San Jose family to be on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose family is gaining national attention for their huge holiday lights display that features more than 90,000 LEDs.
The Mattos family is being featured on the ABC show the "Great Christmas Light Fight."
They have decorated their 30,000 square-foot orchard for 35 years. But, this year is their biggest display yet. Everything from the lights to the circuit boards are custom-made.
"In the last 12 to 13 years my husband has gone bigger and bigger every year," Cecelia Mattos said, "He would go with his grandpa or dad or all of us after Christmas and buy out everything the hardware stores had left."
Her husband J.R. Mattos is also an exhibit engineer for San Jose's Christmas in the Park.
You can check out the Mattos Orchard's lights every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 1. Mattos Orchard is located at 1545 Stone Creek Drive.
They'll be featured on the "Great Christmas Light Fight" on Wednesday, December 16 on ABC7.
