One dead, firefighter among 3 injured in 3-alarm house fire in North San Jose

A woman has died and three others, including a firefighter, are injured in a 3-alarm house fire in North San Jose, fire officials say.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman has died and three others, including a firefighter, are injured in a 3-alarm house fire in North San Jose, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Via Montez after 3:30 a.m. They went through the second floor, where they found one adult woman dead.

SJFD confirms that four other people were able to get out, and two were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

MORE: Home destroyed, 4 others damaged after spot fires along I-580 spread into Oakland neighborhood

One firefighter was also transported for minor injuries after falling off the roof while trying to get into the home.

As of 6 a.m., the fire has been contained, and active flames or smoke can no longer be seen.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but arson investigators have been called to the scene per standard protocol.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live