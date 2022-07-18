WATCH LIVE: SJPD gives update on arrests made in recent homicides, crime over weekend

Saunray Winchester, 40, was arrested in the stabbing death of a woman near South Market Street between West San Fernando St. and Park Ave on July 12. Police say Winchester was known to be homeless and to frequent the downtown area. Officers arrested Winchester while he was walking in the area of Santa Clara and Market Streets. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
2/ Suspect Winchester arrested for homicide 21 of the year. Click on the release for additional info. pic.twitter.com/XHOrWj32Ve— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 18, 2022
Manuel Gutierrez, 20, was arrested as the primary suspect for a shooting that killed a man at the city's Plant Shopping Center on July 15. Gutierrez was detained and arrested at the scene, and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said.
2/ Suspect Gutierrez arrested for homicide 22 of the year. pic.twitter.com/SwDEQ5EPtB— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 18, 2022
