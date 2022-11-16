Election: Cindy Chavez concedes to Matt Mahan in tight San Jose mayoral race

The San Jose City Councilman will serve as the next San Jose mayor

After over a week of ballot counting, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the tight race for San Jose mayor.

Mahan only had a 51.32% to 48.68% lead over Chavez after a week of ballot counting.

Chavez released a statement on Wednesday, thanking everyone who worked on and supported her campaign. She said she's proud of her campaign and that she was able to share her vision with the community.

"And though we were not victorious, our message will carry on and live within the work I take on over the next two years as County supervisor - continuing to improve public safety, add more affordable housing and lift the homeless off our streets and out of our creeks and into permanent, supportive homes," she said.

Chavez said she has called Mahan to wish him luck in his term as mayor and that she will work with him to help address the city's issues.

"San Jose faces numerous challenges in the months and years ahead, requiring that we all work collaboratively with the entire City Council to reach meaningful and equitable solutions," Chavez said.

Chavez will remain as the County Supervisor, and says her commitment to the city "will never waiver."

