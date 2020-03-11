Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: San Jose Sharks to play 3 games without fans in March

This video is from a previous, related story and will be updated.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Due to the spread of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the San Jose Sharks announced they will play three games in March with no fans.

The announcement, made Wednesday, comes after the county banned public events larger than 1,000 people after a resident died from the virus.



RELATED: Community expresses concern over ban on large gatherings in Santa Clara County

Here is the Sharks full statement on the situation.

"Sharks Sports & Entertainment is today announcing an update to events scheduled at SAP Center at San Jose through April 1, 2020. All three San Jose Sharks games (March 19 vs. Montreal, March 21 vs. Boston and March 29 vs. Arizona) will be played as scheduled at SAP Center but will be closed to the general public. Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials. All three Sharks games will be broadcast on television on NBC Sports California and via audio feed on the Sharks+SAP Center app, 98.5 FM KFOX and the Sharks Radio Network. The same policy will apply for the San Jose Barracuda games scheduled for March 17 vs. Colorado and March 22 vs. Bakersfield. The ticketing department will work with ticket holders on appropriate credits or refunds for these affected games. Single-game buyers will receive a refund through their point of purchase. We will be communicating to ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with additional information soon. The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. Sharks Sports & Entertainment and SAP Center management greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan josesanta clara countysapgamesnhlcoronavirussan jose sharkssportsbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News