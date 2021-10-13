San Jose shooting victim's family, police ask for help locating homicide suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11114179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo talks gun liability insurance proposal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are still searching for a man suspected of killing San Jose resident Marco Antonio Santos in front of his own wife and daughter in June.San Jose Police have identified 27-year-old Uatesoni Joseph Paasi as the lead suspect in Santos' death.He still has not been arrested and Santos' family is calling on the community for help.The human spirit is strong, but some wounds never heal.Months after Santos was shot and killed in what police call a senseless shooting, his family gathered to plead for justice."My husband was a hardworking man," Santos' wife, Sandra Santos, said. "He provided for his two sons and his two daughters. He was a good husband, he was a good friend.""My son was a very dedicated family man," Santos' mother, Elodia Álvarez Soto said. "He was a hard worker. He never looked for problems with anybody. We're obviously heartbroken that he died in the manner that he did, in front of his children. We want the public's help."In June, police say Santos and Paasi were seen having a dialogue before shots were fired.Santos was gunned down at his apartment in the Woods apartment complex in South San Jose with his wife and 15-year-old daughter watching.Paasi fled the area and has an active arrest warrant for homicide according to an SJPD release.The release also says the suspect has ties to the Peninsula, South and East Bays and San Diego. Paasi also has ties to Mexico, Hawaii and Tonga according to police.Police say he will be extradited back to San Jose if/when he is found."Obviously, as long as this man is on the loose, another family could end up saddened and at a loss, just like this family," SJPD Asst. Chief Paul Joseph said. "Not only do we want to arrest him to make sure that we bring justice in this case, we want to make sure no one else has to suffer the way the Santos Family is suffering."With tears in their eyes, the family came from as far as Mexico to ask for help.The man who police say killed their loved one is still out there and the family wants him found."If there is information that leads to the arrest of this suspect, there is a reward," SJPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. "Please help this family out. As you can see for yourselves, they are suffering.""Somebody out there knows something, please provide the police with information so we can have some justice and some closure for our family," Soto said."I'm asking for the public's help in locating or providing information to where this suspect is," Santos said. "We miss him very much and we want justice for my husband."San Jose Police Detective anyone with information can contact Sergeant Lewis #3161 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. You can also submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers according to SJPD.