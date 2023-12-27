Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was stabbed in South San Jose, police said.
It happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at Essendon Way near Taranga Court -- in the Santa Teresa neighborhood.
MORE: Colma firefighter wanted for stabbing ex-wife, killing boyfriend dies by suicide in Ukiah: sources
San Jose police say they found a woman who had been stabbed at least once.
She was rushed to the hospital -- and is expected to survive.
Authorities took the suspected attacker into custody.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live