Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was stabbed in South San Jose, police said.

It happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at Essendon Way near Taranga Court -- in the Santa Teresa neighborhood.

San Jose police say they found a woman who had been stabbed at least once.

She was rushed to the hospital -- and is expected to survive.

Authorities took the suspected attacker into custody.

