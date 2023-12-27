  • Watch Now

Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in San Jose, police say

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:00PM
Police investigating after woman stabbed in South Bay
A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was stabbed in South San Jose, police said.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was stabbed in South San Jose, police said.

It happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at Essendon Way near Taranga Court -- in the Santa Teresa neighborhood.

San Jose police say they found a woman who had been stabbed at least once.

She was rushed to the hospital -- and is expected to survive.

Authorities took the suspected attacker into custody.

