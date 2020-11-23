Suspect arrested after 2 killed in stabbing at San Jose church

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect has been arrested after two people died in a stabbing at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose on Sunday night, police said.

Multiple people were stabbed and some have life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The church is located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street near the San Jose State University campus.

No church services were being held at the time of the incident. SJPD say unhoused individuals were brought into the church to "get them out of the cold."

The first stabbing was reported at 7:53 p.m. Sunday.

Several streets are still remain closed Monday morning in the area for the investigation.
