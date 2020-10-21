California Court of Appeals orders 50% population reduction at San Quentin Prison

#BREAKING Judge agrees San Quentin Prison has mishandled #COVID19 to the detriment of prisoners and staff, with over 2,200 cases. @UCHastingsLaw ' Prof. Hadar Aviram led the lawsuit and will join me on @abc7newsbayarea 3pm to discuss what this means. #sanquentin @CACorrections https://t.co/Ioem5xD1Qf