Activists calling for Gov. Newsom to address COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin

Activists are calling for the release of prisoners who are older or medically vulnerable. They say this will leave more room at the prison for social distancing and help stop the spread of coronavirus. They have invited Gov. Newsom to visit the prison and see the situation for himself.
RELATED: Inmate shares how massive COVID-19 outbreak started at San Quentin
In the past month, more than 1,300 people at San Quentin have gotten sick. Six men have died.
San Quentin did not have any COVID-19 cases in May. However, inmates from an infected prison in Chino, Calif. were transferred to San Quentin.
RELATED: San Quentin death row inmate dies amid coronavirus outbreak at prison
An inmate in Chino told the ABC7 News I-Team more safety precautions are needed. He said, "It's spread like wildfire. The problem is nobody knew it was there because most of the people who had it, had it for a while before they knew they had it. We've had officers here come to work sick, knowing they were sick."
The inmate said people are not wearing masks at the prison in Chino.
State Sen. Scott Weiner and San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin are part of Stop San Quentin Outbreak. They are expected at today's press conference.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US