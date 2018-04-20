SAN RAMON (KGO) --San Ramon police arrested a California High School freshman Thursday after finding evidence he planned to harm fellow students.
The police began investigating after another student told school administrators about the freshman's alleged plans.
Administrators then reported it to police.
Lt. Cary Goldberg told ABC7 News investigators found evidence that lent credibility to the report.
The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into juvenile hall. In a letter to parents, the school principal said the student's plans were to harm other students in 2021, his senior year. Lt. Goldberg said the student's parents are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing.
The District Attorney's office will decide what charges will be filed, likely on Monday.
Parents at California H.S. said they were grateful to the student who came forward and reported what they knew.
San Ramon police and the principal echoed that sentiment and remind students and community members to always "See something, say something."
Here's the principal's letter to families in its entirety:
Dear California High School Parents,
This morning, a California High School student reported to school administration that a 9th grade freshman had a plan to do harm to students at California High School in the year 2021. School administration immediately contacted San Ramon Police who began the investigation.
Through their investigation, police verified that the student in question does in fact have a plan to do harm to students in the year 2021, his senior year. The student has been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. The District considers this offense to be extremely serious and will take appropriate disciplinary consequences as per California Education Code.
I want to commend our student for doing the right thing and reporting the information to an adult. Please help us message to our students and community that "if you see something, or know something, say something." The safety of our students, staff and parent community is our highest priority, and we take all threats seriously.
Sincerely,
Sarah Cranford
Principal
California High School
