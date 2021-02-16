Santa Clara County to offer saliva-based COVID-19 test at specific sites

"One of the reasons why I'm a big fan of the saliva based testing is that it's much more democratic," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert and professor at UCSF School of Medicine. "A lot of people would feel comfortable getting this test. It's very non-invasive."
RELATED: Here's how to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
The new test will be offered at the county's pop-up testing sites at Emmanuel Baptist Church in East San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy. These locations were among the first in the county to transition to self-administered nasal swab testing back in
December. Under the new format, participants will not be able to eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum thirty minutes before saliva collection for accurate results.
Chin-Hong added, "The more, the saliva sits in your mouth, the higher the sensitivity is going to be because you're picking up virus, that's replicating, that's making more of itself in that area."
VIDEO: Frustrated Kaiser members look outside provider for COVID-19 vaccines
The change comes as the county says it is experiencing a big drop in testing since the spike over the holiday season. Officials say they're currently utilizing only 55% of capacity.
"Those people, especially on the frontline of work, need to get in and be tested monthly and more often, if necessary," said Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib during last week's board of supervisors meeting.
The new test is expected to be faster and easier. Participants will spit into a test tube, and because it'll be self-administered, infectious disease experts say it'll help reduce the potential exposure of medical personnel and also free them up to work on vaccinating the public.
RELATED: What if COVID-19 never goes away? What scientists say about future of virus
"Many of our communities and particularly the LatinX community, here in Santa Clara County is still being very hard hit by COVID-19," said Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious disease expert and professor at Stanford School of Medicine. "Anything that we can do to increase the uptake of testing will be very, very positive."
Although more vaccines are now available, the community is being reminded that testing will continue to play a key role in reducing the spread of the virus.
"Testing is a crucial part of contact tracing because to do contact tracing, you have to start with testing in the first place," said Chin-Hong.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic