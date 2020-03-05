Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Santa Clara Co. focuses on preventing spread of COVID-19 to seniors

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Public health officials in Santa Clara County announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 14. While they expect more cases to be confirmed in the weeks to come, they're especially focused on preventing the spread to seniors.

As fears over novel coronavirus keep some residents from taking part in social activities, others say they'll continue on with their routine. For many, this includes a daily trip to a San Jose community center for a subsidized lunch as part of the city's weekday senior nutrition program.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

"As a widower, I don't cook. This has been a real lifesaver for me," said Monte Sereno resident Jack Lucas. "The onslaught of this coronavirus. I'm nervous about it."

County public health officials have recommended that organizations serving the elderly and medically vulnerable cancel large gatherings such as bingo nights or movie screenings.

"Taking care of yourself means you're taking care of other people," said Los Gatos resident Bernadette Chadwick.

For now, San Jose will continue operating its community centers and senior programs, but say its employees will be extra vigilant about cleaning shared surfaces.

"We're talking about high-touch points (including) handles, doorknobs, three times a day, and at the end of the day, every facility is getting a deeper clean," said Carolina Camarena with San Jose's Parks, Recreation, and Neighborhood Services department.

RELATED: Northern California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February, health officials say

Countywide, residents over the age of 50, or those who are in poor health are being urged to avoid large public gatherings such as concerts and sporting events where the likelihood is higher for people to be within an arm's length of one another.

The management at SAP Center released a statement this afternoon to reassure the public that they're taking the matter seriously: "At this time we have not received any information about the Coronavirus that would indicate a need to alter any of our operating procedures or reschedule events."

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesanta clara countycdcillnesselderlycoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News