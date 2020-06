Reopening California: Santa Clara County releases plan to reopen schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

Drop-off and pick-up: Ask parents to stay in cars (when possible) for drop-off and pick-up, or at least wear a mask. Have staff disperse gathered students during these times.

Ask parents to stay in cars (when possible) for drop-off and pick-up, or at least wear a mask. Have staff disperse gathered students during these times.

Elementary classes: Keep students in a stable cohort that doesn't mix with other cohorts or teachers.

Keep students in a stable cohort that doesn't mix with other cohorts or teachers.

Middle school classes: Maximize distancing between student desks.

Maximize distancing between student desks.

High school classes: Keep teachers at least 6 feet from students and create a stable seating chart so that close contact is limited.

Keep teachers at least 6 feet from students and create a stable seating chart so that close contact is limited.

School buses: Bus drivers and students need to wear face masks and students need to sit far apart on the bus.

Bus drivers and students need to wear face masks and students need to sit far apart on the bus.

Face coverings: Students should wear masks when arriving, leaving, or outside the classroom. Elementary school students are encouraged, but not required to wear cloth face coverings in their stable classroom cohort. Middle and high school students are required to wear them even in the classroom. Teachers and staff have to wear them at all times.

Students should wear masks when arriving, leaving, or outside the classroom. Elementary school students are encouraged, but not required to wear cloth face coverings in their stable classroom cohort. Middle and high school students are required to wear them even in the classroom. Teachers and staff have to wear them at all times.

Activities: "Aerosol generating activities," such as choir, band and vocal cheerleading, are banned. Guidance is forthcoming on extracurricular sports, the county says.

EMBED >More News Videos Warning about the coronavirus dangers of family gatherings and other public gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will make an announcement on Wednesday about "enforcement'' and other possible rollbacks of recent reopenings and easing of health orders.



Keep class sizes as small as possible.



Use non-classroom settings, like gyms or outdoor spaces, to help spread students out.



Serve meals in classrooms or outdoors instead of cafeterias.



Minimize use of lockers.



Provide face coverings for those who may forget to bring one.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA CO, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County officials announced their plan for K-12 public and private schools to safely reopen for the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23 pages of guidelines acknowledge things will need to work differently for kindergarten students than they will for high schoolers. The rules for younger elementary school students will focus more on establishing stable cohorts of students that don't intermix, since there is a greater need for in-person instruction and it's harder to enforce social distancing. For middle school and high school students, there will be a bigger emphasis on wearing face coverings, keeping physical distance and may utilize more online learning.All schools will be required to do the following in order to reopen:All schools are being told to prepare for the possibility of school shutting down again and a return to distance learning.Schools are also suggested - but not required - to do the following:Even before schools reopen their doors in the fall, there's much work to be done, emphasized Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer."We strongly encourage everyone to strictly follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and do their part to protect our whole community throughout summer and beyond so students and teachers can safely return to school," said Dr. Cody.Santa Clara County is on the state's watch list of areas with concerning coronavirus trends. An additional 116 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the county in the past 24 hours, bringing the total so far to 4,370.The full county guidelines can be found here