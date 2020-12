Coronavirus: Santa Clara County hospital beds may reach capacity by mid-December, officials say

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County says they may run out of regular hospital beds by mid-December because of the surge in COVID-19 patients.Health officials say ICU capacity in hospitals serving the eastern and southern parts of the county has filled to 93% -- those are the hardest-hit areas."Our hospitals throughout the county are working together engaging in phone calls daily to redistribute patients as needed to ensure that we are continuing to provide safe and quality care to all of those who seek it. But these numbers are gravely concerning," said Jennifer Tong, M.D., Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.County officials are imploring residents to avoid gatherings, wear masks, and put off unnecessary travel.The county also said it has submitted its plan to the state about how to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. The plan calls for the first doses to be directed towards frontline healthcare workers. A mandatory 14-day quarantine order went into effect over the weekend for people arriving to the county after travel.