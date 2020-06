WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County officials give update on COVID-19 testing

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County public health officials are holding a 2 p.m. press conference to give an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.Officials are expected to announce an effort to increase COVID-19 testing in the county.We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook . Check back for updates.Santa Clara County was the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area when the virus was spreading rapidly in March. Since then, Alameda County has surpassed Santa Clara for the most known cases in the region.As of Tuesday, Santa Clara County has 3,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 146 county residents have died.