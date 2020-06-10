Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County officials give update on COVID-19 testing

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County public health officials are holding a 2 p.m. press conference to give an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are expected to announce an effort to increase COVID-19 testing in the county.


We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook. Check back for updates.

Santa Clara County was the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area when the virus was spreading rapidly in March. Since then, Alameda County has surpassed Santa Clara for the most known cases in the region.

As of Tuesday, Santa Clara County has 3,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 146 county residents have died.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasanta clara countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
This organization is funding Meals on Wheels during the pandemic
Celebrate graduating seniors by adopting one
These 6 CA counties still aren't allowed to join Phase 3 of reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only 1 Bay Area county not allowing sit-down restaurants
EXCLUSIVE: Timeline of deadly Vallejo officer-involved shooting
Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic
Man married to missing kids' mom charged with hiding remains
WATCH TODAY: Oakland USD to discuss police in schools
Sister of federal officer killed in Oakland testifies before Congress
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
Show More
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
2 women killed, 5 shot in Vallejo, child among wounded
EXCLUSIVE: Mother demands justice for daughter run over during Oakland protest
Bay Area gyms cut ties with CrossFit after comments about George Floyd
MLS to resume season with tournament starting July 8
More TOP STORIES News