Musical roommates went spooky caroling for Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While trick-or-treating didn't happen in many areas, it didn't mean the Halloween fun had to stop altogether.One group of roommates in Sacramento with a talent for music decided to go "scaroling". Instead of going door-to-door singing Christmas carols, they dressed up and sang spooky songs.They put together a medley of classics like Monster Mash, Purple People Eater and Thriller.Of course Disney classics also made the list, including the song "Grim, Grinning Ghosts" that plays inside the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. Disney is the parent company of ABC7.