SF mother who lost son to COVID urges African Americans to get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and a mother who lost her son to COVID are urging the city's African American community to get vaccinated."We want to encourage folks to get it. I'm tired of wearing a mask, I'm tired of imposing all these public health guidelines. They're not meant to be a punishment," said Mayor Breed.Mayor Breed introduced Cassie Cook at a news conference, whose son just died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated."When they come in they don't make it out. They don't make it out because they have not been vaccinated. They die. My son is dead. My son. I have only one child. I beg you. I beg you," said Cook said.The mayor offered to hold hands to help comfort anyone getting the vaccine.The city is offering to bring its mobile vaccination effort into people's homes or anyplace as long as there are five people who need the shot.