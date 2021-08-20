COVID-19 vaccine

SF mother who lost son to COVID urges African Americans to get vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

SF mother who lost son urges African Americans to get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and a mother who lost her son to COVID are urging the city's African American community to get vaccinated.

"We want to encourage folks to get it. I'm tired of wearing a mask, I'm tired of imposing all these public health guidelines. They're not meant to be a punishment," said Mayor Breed.

RELATED: SF recommends suspension without pay for first responders who don't report vaccine status

Mayor Breed introduced Cassie Cook at a news conference, whose son just died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated.

"When they come in they don't make it out. They don't make it out because they have not been vaccinated. They die. My son is dead. My son. I have only one child. I beg you. I beg you," said Cook said.

The mayor offered to hold hands to help comfort anyone getting the vaccine.

The city is offering to bring its mobile vaccination effort into people's homes or anyplace as long as there are five people who need the shot.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscovaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinelondon breedsan francisco county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News