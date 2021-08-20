SF mother who lost son to COVID urges African Americans to get vaccinated

"We want to encourage folks to get it. I'm tired of wearing a mask, I'm tired of imposing all these public health guidelines. They're not meant to be a punishment," said Mayor Breed.
RELATED: SF recommends suspension without pay for first responders who don't report vaccine status
Mayor Breed introduced Cassie Cook at a news conference, whose son just died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated.
"When they come in they don't make it out. They don't make it out because they have not been vaccinated. They die. My son is dead. My son. I have only one child. I beg you. I beg you," said Cook said.
The mayor offered to hold hands to help comfort anyone getting the vaccine.
The city is offering to bring its mobile vaccination effort into people's homes or anyplace as long as there are five people who need the shot.
