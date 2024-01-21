TIMELINE: Heavy rain arrives Sunday night with Flood Watch in North Bay, Wind Advisory along coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are not done with the wet weather with another Level 2 storm on the way.
There are scattered light showers Sunday morning and will diminish then. But there will be increasing rain in the afternoon.
Heavy rain will arrive after 7 p.m. continuing overnight.
FLOOD WATCH in the NORTH BAY this evening through Monday Evening.
WIND ADVISORY along the coastline 10 p.m. -4 a.m. Monday.
AccuWeather Forecast: Light showers return this afternoon, wind and heavy rain tonight
Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":
Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.
