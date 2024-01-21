  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Heavy rain arrives Sunday night with Flood Watch in North Bay, Wind Advisory along coast

Lisa Argen Image
ByLisa Argen KGO logo
Sunday, January 21, 2024 4:26PM
This afternoon will be cloudy with light showers returning. A level 2 system is still on tap for tonight with wind and heavy rain after 8 p.m.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are not done with the wet weather with another Level 2 storm on the way.

There are scattered light showers Sunday morning and will diminish then. But there will be increasing rain in the afternoon.

Heavy rain will arrive after 7 p.m. continuing overnight.

FLOOD WATCH in the NORTH BAY this evening through Monday Evening.

WIND ADVISORY along the coastline 10 p.m. -4 a.m. Monday.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

AccuWeather Forecast: Light showers return this afternoon, wind and heavy rain tonight

Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":

Wet Pattern through Wednesday

Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.

  • By Monday, our ground will be saturated. We could see minor flooding on roads, streams, creeks and also shallow landslides.
  • Winds will be gusty throughout this period which could create isolated power outages.
  • In the Sierra, snow levels will be high, above 6,000 ft. there will likely be 1-2 ft of new snow on the highest peaks.

