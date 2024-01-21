TIMELINE: Heavy rain arrives Sunday night with Flood Watch in North Bay, Wind Advisory along coast

This afternoon will be cloudy with light showers returning. A level 2 system is still on tap for tonight with wind and heavy rain after 8 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are not done with the wet weather with another Level 2 storm on the way.

There are scattered light showers Sunday morning and will diminish then. But there will be increasing rain in the afternoon.

Heavy rain will arrive after 7 p.m. continuing overnight.

FLOOD WATCH in the NORTH BAY this evening through Monday Evening.

WIND ADVISORY along the coastline 10 p.m. -4 a.m. Monday.

Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":

Wet Pattern through Wednesday

Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.

By Monday, our ground will be saturated. We could see minor flooding on roads, streams, creeks and also shallow landslides.

Winds will be gusty throughout this period which could create isolated power outages.

In the Sierra, snow levels will be high, above 6,000 ft. there will likely be 1-2 ft of new snow on the highest peaks.

