'No one here': San Francisco's once bustling Chinatown now empty on Christmas Day

"It's def a change to see Chinatown go from people everywhere to having no one here," said Nicholas Yu who is visiting San Francisco.
While Chinatown's markets remain open, most shops and restaurants are closed.
RELATED: Don't want to cook for the holidays? Here's where to order Bay Area takeout, delivery dinners
Edward Siu is Chairman of the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco.
"Before the pandemic the business in Chinatown is really good business. They have a lot of restaurants opening on the holidays. Especially the holidays because a lot of visitors coming in," said Siu.
Visitors like David Lawler and his family.
Lawler's wife passed away from COVID-19 in November.
"We wanted to kind of keep a traditional life honoring her," said Lawler.
RELATED: Bay Area tamales businesses stay hopeful despite diminishing holiday sales
"It's okay and being here is getting it out," said his son Jude Lawler.
For those restaurants still open, Siu says there are other challenges.
"Only two person- they work usually they have more than 10 people working but right now it's totally different," said Siu.
A totally different Christmas in so many ways with Chinatown struggling to see it through the pandemic and new year.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic