San Francisco city workers protest chronic understaffing, demand better wages

City workers accuse SF officials of chronic understaffing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last week, hundreds of San Francisco city workers protested outside of city hall, demanding officials to fill critical job positions that have been left vacant during the pandemic.

Many of the leaders from labor unions say they are far too overworked, accusing city officials of chronic under-staffing in key city services. According to city data, more than 3,800 positions are vacant citywide, which is equivalent to roughly 10% of positions laid out in the city's budget.

San Francisco Standard reporter Kevin Truong joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to talk more about the city's vacant positions, and why the understaffing can be a matter of life or death for these workers.

