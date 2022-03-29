San Francisco city workers protest chronic understaffing, demand better wages

Many of the leaders from labor unions say they are far too overworked, accusing city officials of chronic under-staffing in key city services. According to city data, more than 3,800 positions are vacant citywide, which is equivalent to roughly 10% of positions laid out in the city's budget.
San Francisco Standard reporter Kevin Truong joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" to talk more about the city's vacant positions, and why the understaffing can be a matter of life or death for these workers.
