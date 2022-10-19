EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 5 suspects steal $50K worth of items from San Francisco coin shop within minutes

"We put in thousands of hours in work putting those coins online and in our website and they took everything," says J.

The owner of SF Coins Jewelry and Antiques watched the surveillance video in real-time as burglars run off with $50,000 in items within seven minutes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Owners of a small, independently owned coin and antique shop in San Francisco are picking up the pieces after becoming victim to a brazen burglary involving multiple suspects early Monday morning. The owners are sharing the stunning surveillance in hopes of identifying the suspects - and so this kind of crime doesn't happen to anyone else.

"You feel hopeless, you feel violated... we put in thousands of hours in work putting those coins online and in our website and they took everything," says "J", owner of SF Coins, Jewelry and Antiques, who requested we hide his identity for safety.

Broken glass, overturned boxes and a trail of coins are the remnants of a seven-minute crime spree that the owner of the shop watched in real time, on surveillance from home.

"When you get a call in the middle of the night from your alarm company, you know it's not good news," he says.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Video shows terrifying ambush-style robbery, shooting in SF's Mission

Video from the store's nearly 30 surveillance cameras shows three vehicles pull up to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Clement around 2:45 Monday morning. At least five individuals can be seen. Some armed with crowbars and other tools. They're all dressed in hoodies and face masks.

"They broke into, one, two, three doors," says J incredulously.

Video shows how the five suspects broke into the safe room and nearly cleared the shelves, loading boxes of coins into garbage bags. You can hear the suspects talking inaudibly, then the high pitched alarm, blaring.

"These are professionals," J exclaims.

EXCLUSIVE: Questions arise over SFPD's response to car break-ins, fencing operations throughout city

The owners of the business estimate the loss at around $50,000. The two have a combined 45 years of experience in the coin business, and never expected a burglary of this magnitude in the neighborhood.

"You just feel such disbelief this is happening to us, you feel shocked this is happening in the Richmond District," says J.

The shop owners want to thank quick thinking neighbors who woke up and alerted the police, beating even the alarm company. He says the shop will recover and will be back - stronger than ever.

"We spent about $70,000 to $80,000 on security, and surveillance but we're going to spend more. We don't want to be deterred by these people and stop doing business we're not cowards we're going to keep moving on."

J hopes that by sharing his story someone will be able to identify the suspects sooner than later. SFPD tell ABC7 the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 415-575-4444 to report details anonymously.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live