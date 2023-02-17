SF home explosion suspect to be released from jail under strict house arrest, judge says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused in the deadly home explosion in San Francisco that killed his wife can be released from jail under strict house arrest orders.

Darron Price, 53, appeared in court Friday, where the judge said he did not act with malice or intent to harm others, just negligence.

His arraignment has been postponed until next week as he faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing drugs, and child endangerment.

Because the explosion destroyed his home, Price will be detained in a house approved by the Sheriff's deptartment with stringent restrictions. He has 15 days to find a home approved by the department.

Rita Price, 51, died in the blast and her caregiver was severely injured.

According to court documents Price used "a volatile solvent to chemically extract concentrated cannabis."

He has two children, ages 14 and 17, who were at school when the explosion happened.

He also has a record in San Francisco and was convicted of burglary in October of 1993.

Neighbors have told ABC7 News things have not been the same since the explosion and say they're alarmed to hear investigators found butane tanks and other items that could be use to make hash oil.