New documents shed light on SF home explosion suspect's charges, past conviction

New court documents reveal details of San Francisco Outer Sunset house explosion suspect Darron Price's charges and his past conviction.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're learning more about the 53-year-old man accused of operating a drug lab in his San Francisco Outer Sunset home and causing last week's deadly explosion that killed his wife and badly injured his wife's caretaker.

That man, Darron Price, is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

It has been exactly a week since a devastating explosion and fire destroyed the home that suspect Price lived in.

A day before police arrested him, Price learned that his wife died in the blast.

Multiple neighbors identified this photo here on his Facebook page as 51-year-old Rita Price.

Her friend set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

On Thursday, court documents indicate that price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse.

Price has to children, ages 14 and 17, who were at school when the explosion happened.

The documents also indicated that Price "used a volatile solvent to chemically extract concentrated cannabis within 300 feet of an occupied residence..."

Price had a prior conviction - first degree burglary back in 1993.

During his first court appearance on Wednesday, prosecutors say butane vapors from the drug lab price operated in his home may have interacted with a dryer and that caused the explosion.

According to the San Francisco DA's office, investigators recovered "suspected butane tanks, ovens, and other materials consistent with processing hash oil with volatile solvents."

We asked Price's next door neighbor Nang Phommavongsay about that.

"It's very surprising and very devastating to go through this especially if you have some activities in the residential area, you have kids, and you know your neighbors have kids and there's a lot of elderly people that live there," said Phommavongsay.

Nang, her husband, and daughter lost their entire home and all their belongings. She shared these photos of their home before and after the explosion.

They're just grateful that the community continues to support them through another GoFundMe campaign.

Rita Price's caretaker, who was badly burned, remains in the hospital.

The community can also help support the caretaker through her GoFundMe campaign.

