Crews battling 3-alarm fire near Divisadero and Haight streets in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a fire burning near Divisadero and Haight streets in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The 3-alarm fire was first reported at 3:41 p.m. in the 700 block of Divisadero Street and Haight Street.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

