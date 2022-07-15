San Francisco firefighter injured after falling down elevator shaft during 2-alarm fire

3/3- 2-ALARM FIRE 224 SEACLIFF



The fire was contained at 4:44 HRS with no civilian injuries, no displaced and remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/oFddKrxqBY — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 15, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters in San Francisco Friday morning responded to a two-alarm structure fire.Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department responded at 4:25 a.m. to 224 Sea Cliff Ave. on a report of a structure fire.A firefighter had to be rescued after falling down an elevator shaft while working the fire. The fire department reported the firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected be okay.Crews were able to contain the blaze at 4:44 a.m.There were no reports of civilian injuries and no residents were displaced due to the fire.The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday morning.