INTERACTIVE: San Francisco gas tracker

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Across the country, gas prices have been increasing for months. Recently in California, a Mendocino station had the most expensive gas in the nation at nearly $10 a gallon, while one station in Los Angeles charged more than $8 per gallon In San Francisco, gas recently reached an average of $6 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That is a new record for the city, which had an average price of a little less than $3 a gallon in June 2020 and slightly more than $4 a gallon in June 2021.