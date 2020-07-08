San Francisco Giants resume workouts at Oracle Park after COVID-19 tests come back negative

The team tweeted the announcement saying, "OFFICIAL: #SFGiants received test results from July 4th and all are negative among players and staff. Workouts at Oracle Park will resume today."
The Giants had to suspend two workouts Tuesday because coronavirus tests done on players Saturday were still being processed.
That lab was closed over the holiday weekend.
Players are being tested every other day.
The A's weren't able to begin their workouts until Monday night because of the same issue.
