Security guard shot, killed in San Francisco's Japantown; 2 teens arrested, police say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a security guard in San Francisco's Japantown on Wednesday evening, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police officers went to the 1500 block of Webster Street on reports of a shooting.

Officers located a security guard with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders initiated lifesaving efforts, but the man died from his injuries at the scene, said police.

Investigators located and arrested a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting. The two boys were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."