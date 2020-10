SF-Marin Food Bank seeks volunteers for holiday season amid COVID-19 demand

A quick glimpse of volunteers hard at work at our Marin warehouse this morning. We couldn’t continue to distribute food out to the community without the help of our amazing volunteers!



Consider signing up for a shift today: https://t.co/kFgw6a8n3y pic.twitter.com/yyr1td2zK2 — San Francisco-Marin Food Bank (@SFMFoodBank) October 20, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank needs volunteers, they say their help is low considering the holiday season is approaching.Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic , SF-Marin Food Bank has ratcheted up its fulfillment of resources to the communities they serve.Doubling the households, the bank reaches to 60,000 and providing nearly 1.3 million meals every week.This massive undertaking has left the food bank with a dire need for volunteers.According to our media partner the Marin I-J , the food bank has 60 open slots for volunteers at its San Rafael warehouse and 38 slots to work at its six pop-up pantries in Marin county.The organization emphasizes the need for workers during the weekdays. Volunteers are welcome from ages 11 and up, visit their site to learn more.