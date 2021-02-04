'It's aggravating': Parents of SFUSD students vent frustrations with continued school closures

We heard a subtle tone of exasperation in Tom Soohoo's voice as he turned the camera in our live video chat to an image of his son in their San Francisco home.
"So, this is the makeshift setup we have for him," Soohoo said.
That video showed the eleven-year-old sitting at a desk in front of a computer. It is a better-than-average representation of what passes for public school in San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic.
WATCH: SF files lawsuit against its own school district to force classrooms to reopen
"It's disappointing," said Tom. "It's frustrating. It's aggravating and it's tiring."
It is also one more unwanted byproduct of COVID-19 that has hit parents hard. They perceive their children falling behind and not learning efficiently while schools remain closed.
"If anyone thinks a six or seven-year-old can learn to read or write over Zoom they are kidding themselves," said Tommy Bettles. He quit his high-paying job to teach his seven-year-old son, Oliver.
"No teacher can be expected to understand what twenty little boxes are absorbing over Zoom."
VIDEO:Are acronyms a symptom of 'white supremacy culture?' SFUSD makes another disputable decision
Parental concerns reached a new high after the San Francisco Unified School District voted to change the names of 44 schools because of links to racism and slavery. The Board has also banned acronyms as a symptom of white supremacy culture.
"Is this time or place for that?" we asked Soohoo.
"Absolutely not. There has been a complete disconnect between what the parents and students of San Francisco need and what the school board has been focused on."
"The rest of the stuff you can save for another day," opined Sonali Chopra, who has two children.
RELATED: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19, according to CDC
They all support San Francisco's suit against its own school district to force teachers back into classrooms.
"It shouldn't be this way," said Chopra of her young son. "He should be able to go this school one block from us."
Parents say the continuing closure is not what they feel they paid for with their tax dollars, even in the midst of a pandemic. They want flexibility. They want to be heard.
"In the group of people making this happen, parents are not part of the conversation," said Bettles.
They are now, and speaking up, loudly. "What about kids with no computers?" asked Chopra. "That should be the priority. Getting them back on campus and getting them learning."
What's your pandemic school story? Has learning from home been a challenge? Submit your story via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic