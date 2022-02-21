Man found with several gunshot wounds inside car in SF's Mission District has died, police say

The victim was shot several times inside a car near 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue.
When police arrived on scene they found the victim with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.
Police say the victim was a 36-year-old male.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444.