Man found with several gunshot wounds inside car in SF's Mission District has died, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A victim who was shot in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday had died, police confirmed on Sunday.The victim was shot several times inside a car near 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue.When police arrived on scene they found the victim with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.Police say the victim was a 36-year-old male.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444.