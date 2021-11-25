'We've got you covered': Small businesses in San Francisco ready for big holiday season

On Wednesday, there was a long line of customers waiting to get inside the Noe Valley Bakery, a sign, perhaps, that business is coming back to pre-COVID levels.
In fact, faith in the economy is what convinced Michelle O'Connor to become the new owner of the well-known gift shop "Just for Fun."
"Thank you to the community for welcoming me as a new business owner and we're here, we've got load of things, we've got you covered," expressed O'Connor.
Many survived the COVID crisis but now small business also have to contend with supply chain problems. They've been preparing.
"We've had some great early holiday shopping. There's some huge supply chain issues right now in book stores, a lot of stuff is sold out but we have wonderful books to sell people. We have lots to sell people. We have lots of great recommendations, so we're excited," said Martha Dietzel the owner of Folio Book Store.
The dramatic robberies that occurred last weekend around the Bay Area may help lure people to neighborhood shops.
Still, at least one small business here was burglarized after a truck smashed into the building.
On Saturday morning, one of the windows at Plump Jack Wine and Spirits in Noe Valley was smashed and merchandise stolen.
"There have been break-ins here as well but I think it feels like a safer neighborhood and there's a sense of community here that you might not get from the bigger downtown shops," said an employee of the "When Modern Was" store.