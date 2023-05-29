1 critically injured in stabbing at SF Chinatown bakery, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person was critically injured in a stabbing Monday morning at a Bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood, police say.

San Francisco police responded to the stabbing at AA Bakery and Cafe on Stockton Street around 9:50 a.m.

They found one victim, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they detained a possible suspect, but cannot confirm an arrest.

If you have information on the stabbing, contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

