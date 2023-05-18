Jury finds San Francisco serial stalker guilty on multiple charges, DA says

A jury convicted serial stalker suspect Bill Gene Hobbs on Wednesday of false imprisonment, assault and sexual battery, SF DA Brooke Jenkins said.

Hobbs, 34, was accused of groping and assaulting at least 14 women in the city.

Police said that starting last September, Hobbs would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances. In many cases, he would inappropriately touch them, and then flee the scene.

Hobbs faces up to eight years in prison after being convicted of felony false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, five counts of battery, and one count of assault.

"The jury's verdict delivers justice for all of the women that were victimized by Mr. Hobbs," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "He will now face consequences for his unacceptable behavior, and brazen harassment of women throughout San Francisco.

Hobbs was arrested by U.S. Park Police and San Francisco police on Oct. 14.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

