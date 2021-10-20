40 SFPD officers on leave because they haven't received COVID vaccine

On November 1, employees who aren't vaccinated will be suspended without pay, and after a due process hearing they can be separated from the City.



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 40 San Francisco police officers are currently on leave because they haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. That's according to the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association.A spokesman says the officers were placed on leave last Thursday.Officers and other city workers in high-risk settings had to show proof of vaccination by October 13 to comply with city health orders.In a tweet Tuesday, Mayor London Breed said hearings are underway for the workers who didn't comply and want exemptions.She said in total, 93 members of SFPD haven't shown proof of vaccination, including 46 active-duty officers.Across all city departments, more than 1,400 employees are unvaccinated.On our "Getting Answers" show Tuesday, Mayor Breed said there won't be an impact on services."This is months in the making and we've put in place systems to rehire if there are vacancies," said Mayor Breed.In a statement, the Police Officer's Association also said, "San Francisco is experiencing a shooting and retail theft epidemic and fewer officers will only make things worse."