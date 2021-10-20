40 SFPD officers on leave because they haven't received COVID vaccine

A spokesman says the officers were placed on leave last Thursday.
Officers and other city workers in high-risk settings had to show proof of vaccination by October 13 to comply with city health orders.
RELATED: 120 SFPD officers could lose their jobs over vaccine mandate
In a tweet Tuesday, Mayor London Breed said hearings are underway for the workers who didn't comply and want exemptions.
On November 1, employees who aren't vaccinated will be suspended without pay, and after a due process hearing they can be separated from the City.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 19, 2021
We're in the middle of hearings for employees in high-risk settings, who have an earlier deadline. This includes:
She said in total, 93 members of SFPD haven't shown proof of vaccination, including 46 active-duty officers.
Across all city departments, more than 1,400 employees are unvaccinated.
RELATED: SF vaccine restrictions could mean less officers on the streets
On our "Getting Answers" show Tuesday, Mayor Breed said there won't be an impact on services.
"This is months in the making and we've put in place systems to rehire if there are vacancies," said Mayor Breed.
In a statement, the Police Officer's Association also said, "San Francisco is experiencing a shooting and retail theft epidemic and fewer officers will only make things worse."
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Mask mandates are back in Bay Area, so what's the safest one to wear? Here's what doctor says
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area