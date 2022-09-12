San Francisco police officer injured in accident following car theft investigation, authorities say

Police say the suspects then crashed into an 18-wheeler near the Ferry Building.

San Francisco police say one of their officers is in the hospital after being hit by a car during a catalytic converter theft investigation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say one of their officers is in the hospital after being hit by a car early Monday.

The incident happened on Greenwich St. during a catalytic converter theft investigation.

Image of a San Francisco vehicle apparently hit following car theft investigation in San Francisco, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

The suspects were in the processes of stealing a catalytic converter when police tried to stop them.

The suspects took off in their car and hit at least one officer as they tried to get away.

No word on the officer's condition.

Police say the suspects then crashed into an 18-wheeler near the Ferry Building.

They also struck two SUVs.

The drivers of those SUVs received minor injuries, according to police.

They say they have arrested one suspect.

They are looking for two others.

