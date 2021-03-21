'I am sorry': SFUSD Board VP responds to controversial 2016 tweets aimed at Asian Americans

In one, Collins described a story where her daughter "heard boys teasing a Latino about "Trump, Mexicans and the KKK." The boys were Asian American."
In another, referring to Asian American teachers, students and parents, she wrote "They use White supremacist thinking to assimilate and "get ahead".
Most of the tweets have since been deleted, but twelve of them were saved and published by the recently formed Recall SF School Board group, founded by two SFUSD parents who have launched a campaign to recall Collins along with two other board commissioners.
RELATED: Are acronyms a symptom of 'white supremacy culture?' SFUSD makes another disputable decision
"It kind of seemed to be judging Asian Americans for wanting to like study hard and work and give the kids an education," said Siva Raj about the tweets.
Raj co-founded the recall group with Autumn Looijen.
The tweets were republished on their website as part of a slideshow called "30 Reasons to Recall the SF School Board."
While written in December of 2016, the tweets resurfaced amid and increase of high profile anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes that have been reported across the country, sparking a national social justice movement.
RELATED: Advocates urge CA lawmakers to help crime victims in wake of recent attacks on Asian American community
Former San Francisco Supervisor Norman Yee told ABC7 "this is terrible, this is not acceptable to me," about Collins' tweets.
Saturday, Yee published an open letter calling for Collins to resign, which was co-signed by more than 20 other local and state officials.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed also joined the call for Collins to step down, tweeting "Our students and our API community deserve better."
Collins published a response on Saturday, in a Medium post entitled "What matters most."
A number of tweets and social media posts I made in 2016 have recently been highlighted. They have been taken out of context, both of that specific moment and the nuance of the conversation that took place. https://t.co/oHDSZojGFc pic.twitter.com/ZoTdCBJv6f— Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) March 20, 2021
In it she wrote "A number of tweets and social media posts I made in 2016 have recently been highlighted. They have been taken out of context, both of that specific moment and the nuance of the conversation that took place."
Specifically, she points out the were written a month after President Donald Trump was elected on a campaign fueled by racially charged language.
"It was a time of processing, of fear among many communities with the unknown of how the next four years would unfold," wrote Collins.
RELATED: Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
She continued by adding "I acknowledge that right now, in this moment my words taken out of context can be causing more pain for those who are already suffering. For the pain my words may have caused I am sorry, and I apologize unreservedly."
Few public officials have come to offer any support or engage in the "nuance of the conversation," though SFUSD Board President Gabriela Lopez tweeted "I stand in solidarity with Vice President Collins and Asian American communities. This week has been marked by hate and violence. And in this moment of pain, words matter more than ever. I appreciate that Vice President Collins has apologized for her remarks."
Nick Cho, who gained popularity on the app TikTok under the name "YourKoreanDad" also came to Collins' defense.
In a series of tweets, he accused the leaders of the recall effort of using Asian Americans as a wedge to pursue their own agenda.
"Do you people actually think that you can weaponize the current anti-Asian crisis against a Black VP of the SFUSD?" tweeted Cho at the recall organizers. "This is beyond disgusting."
I’m FURIOUS about this.— Nick Cho (@NickCho) March 20, 2021
A group of white parents trying to recall WOC @lopez4schools & @AliMCollins dug up tweets by Collins about anti-Black racism by Asian Americans and are adding it to their smears.
HOW MANY TIMES WILL WE TELL WHITE PEOPLE THAT ASIANS ARE NOT YOUR WEDGE!!! https://t.co/ZX0zE1d2Ge
Going further, he made the argument that Collins was not expressing anti-Asian views, rather, she was calling out instances of racism by Asians. "The tweets in question are difficult to read but they express absolutely legitimate and true issues within the Asian American community. Anti-Black racism in the APA community is a real issue."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack in SF
- EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime