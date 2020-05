'We're happy to be back,' some employees return to work as Bay Area shelter-in-place restrictions ease

Dirty Cars 🚙 Rejoice. Most #BayArea car washes are reopening Monday. Construction, landscaping & golf are back too.⛳️ https://t.co/plp08aWIbK pic.twitter.com/2t22LWhDJS — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 3, 2020

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area novel coronavirus related shelter-in-place order forced car washes to close, but soap bubbles will soon be foaming again.Workers at Shineology car wash in Mill Valley made last-minute equipment repairs and were seen folding lots of towels before its reopening on Monday morning."We return to work after a month and a half, we're happy to be back," said Shineology Manager Herver Morales.Morales says only 20 of his 65 employees will return next week because interior vacuuming is still not allowed with social distancing protocols.Billy Cannon and his Basset Hound, 'Frankie' will be first in line for a wash."I've been waiting for a wash, as you can see it's filthy right now," Cannon said, pointing to his car.In San Francisco, Sunday was the last day of a playground free-for-all at the Presidio Golf Course where the public was invited to hang out. It was packed with families."I hope these people enjoy themselves today because fore! Get out of the way," said golfer Jeff Goffo.Starting Monday golf at most Bay Area courses will be back and Goffo has a 12:15 p.m. tee time."I am anxious to get back out there," Goffo said. "I played a few weeks ago in Napa because it was open. Harding Park will be open too but good luck getting a tee time."Presidio Golf Course management says the clubhouse will remain closed and no contact payment will be in place. Players are urged to follow social distancing guidelines. Elsewhere, construction projects will be allowed to resume. Plant nurseries and landscaping companies that were ordered to shut down can now re-open starting May 4.Billy Cannon says he'll take anything resembling life as it was pre-COVID-19."It's the little things in life that make you feel nicer during this whole pandemic thing," Cannon said.