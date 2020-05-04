Coronavirus California

'We're happy to be back,' some employees return to work as Bay Area shelter-in-place restrictions ease

By Cornell Barnard
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area novel coronavirus related shelter-in-place order forced car washes to close, but soap bubbles will soon be foaming again.

Workers at Shineology car wash in Mill Valley made last-minute equipment repairs and were seen folding lots of towels before its reopening on Monday morning.

"We return to work after a month and a half, we're happy to be back," said Shineology Manager Herver Morales.



Morales says only 20 of his 65 employees will return next week because interior vacuuming is still not allowed with social distancing protocols.

Billy Cannon and his Basset Hound, 'Frankie' will be first in line for a wash.

"I've been waiting for a wash, as you can see it's filthy right now," Cannon said, pointing to his car.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening

In San Francisco, Sunday was the last day of a playground free-for-all at the Presidio Golf Course where the public was invited to hang out. It was packed with families.

"I hope these people enjoy themselves today because fore! Get out of the way," said golfer Jeff Goffo.

Starting Monday golf at most Bay Area courses will be back and Goffo has a 12:15 p.m. tee time.

"I am anxious to get back out there," Goffo said. "I played a few weeks ago in Napa because it was open. Harding Park will be open too but good luck getting a tee time."

RELATED: San Francisco's Presidio Golf Course re-opening to golfers

Presidio Golf Course management says the clubhouse will remain closed and no contact payment will be in place. Players are urged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Elsewhere, construction projects will be allowed to resume. Plant nurseries and landscaping companies that were ordered to shut down can now re-open starting May 4.

Billy Cannon says he'll take anything resembling life as it was pre-COVID-19.

"It's the little things in life that make you feel nicer during this whole pandemic thing," Cannon said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomill valleysocial distancingcoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusshelter in placegolfstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA issues weirdly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
South Bay bike clinic targeted by thieves during shelter-in-place order
'American Idol': SF native Francisco Martin hopes to advance to top 10
COVID-19: LA County officials report 21 additional deaths and 781 new cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
San Mateo police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed 58-year-old man
Coronavirus: Sonoma Co. opens 2 new COVID-19 community testing sites
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in San Jose
5 confusing shelter-in-place questions answered
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
South Bay bike clinic targeted by thieves during shelter-in-place order
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Pandemic spurs suburban housing trend
George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message
More TOP STORIES News