Redding woman Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping to live with ex-boyfriend

Papini claimed she was kidnapped by two women at gunpoint while jogging in Redding, Ca.
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redding woman at the center of a high-profile missing person case six years ago is now being accused of making the whole thing up.

Thursday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of 39-year-old Sherri Papini on charges of making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging in mail fraud.

Papini went missing while jogging in November of 2016.

She was found 22 days later along I-5 in Yolo County.

RELATED: Chains and branded skin: Sherri Papini kidnap case baffles cops

She told police that two women kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Authorities say they've now determined that Papini made it up, injured herself as a cover story -- and was actually staying with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California while she was missing.

If convicted, Papini faces five years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine.

VIDEO: Keith Papini talks to '20/20' about wife's abduction
Keith Papini is giving his first TV interview about his wife Sherri, the Redding mother who survived being abducted for three weeks.



You can see all of ABC7's previous coverage of Papini's case here.

