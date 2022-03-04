Redding woman Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping to live with ex-boyfriend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1634917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keith Papini is giving his first TV interview about his wife Sherri, the Redding mother who survived being abducted for three weeks.

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- A Redding woman at the center of a high-profile missing person case six years ago is now being accused of making the whole thing up.Thursday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of 39-year-old Sherri Papini on charges of making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer and engaging in mail fraud.Papini went missing while jogging in November of 2016.She was found 22 days later along I-5 in Yolo County.She told police that two women kidnapped her at gunpoint.Authorities say they've now determined that Papini made it up, injured herself as a cover story -- and was actually staying with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California while she was missing.If convicted, Papini faces five years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine.