Prosecutors asking for Sherri Papini to be sentenced 8 months for 2016 kidnapping hoax

Prosecutors are asking that Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her kidnapping in 2016, be sentenced to 8 months in prison.

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- The Shasta County woman who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 should serve eight months in prison, according to prosecutors.

Sherri Papini is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Monday.

In 2016, Papini claimed she was kidnapped, setting off a nationwide search.

In reality, Papini was staying with an ex-boyfriend in Orange County.

When she reappeared more than three weeks later, she said two women held her captive in a closet.

She already pleaded guilty in April to mail fraud and making false statements.

Prosecutors are asking the court to make her pay more than $300,000 in restitution since she made money from GoFundMe accounts and state victims funds.

