Shop Local SJ campaign seeks to give local businesses a boost during pandemic

With Shop Local SJ, the city is helping connect small businesses with tools to market their business online.
"We're working with Get Virtual, a great non-profit that helps get talented college students out there helping many of our businesses get on the web, create a social media presence," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.
RELATED: Bay Area businesses struggling through pandemic urge customers to shop local
The city is aggregating all the websites on the Silicon Valley Strong website, hoping to make it easier for shoppers to find local businesses to support online.
"This is an effort that is going to be crowdsourced," said Mayor Liccardo. "Really leveraging the collective buying power of our community to be able to help our neighbors stay employed."
On Lincoln Avenue in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood, the few businesses that are allowed to stay open say business has been slow.
"Overall, I'd say it's 50 percent less," said Frank Bejan, owner of Mariette Chocolates, referring to his sales this holiday season compared to 2019.
While business has been picking up recently with online, phone and delivery orders, he said he's also worried about overstocking.
RELATED: Here's how to support Black women-owned Oaklan businesses this year
"The problem is getting the business ready for the Christmas rush which is not easy not knowing if there are going to be customers or not," said Bejan.
Normally they'd also get a fair amount of foot traffic. While he is allowed to have three customers inside at a time, that is rare.
"People are afraid to go out," he said.
Down the street, the manager of Boutique Dandelion Lana Vo said after outdoor dining closed, sales at her store also fell.
"People love our products but they say they can't buy them because they don't have anywhere to go," said Vo, noting the interconnected side effects of having so many holes in the economy.
COVID-19 DIARIES: Small business owners discuss effects of coronavirus pandemic
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic