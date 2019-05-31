CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Target recalls iPhone chargers, FedEx to deliver on Sundays, Google moves to protect user data on Chrome

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Target recalls iPhone, iPad chargers for fire risk
Target is recalling almost 90,000 Lightning USB charging cables for a shock and fire risk.
The "heyday" 3-foot lightning USB charging cables for iPhones and iPads can become electrically charged if the metal around the cord comes in contact with the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, possibly causing a shock or a fire.
The cable sold for about $15, and is a purple, green, and blue iridescent color, with the name "heyday" printed on the connector. Consumers should immediately stop using the cable, and bring it to any Target store for a full refund.
Target received 14 reports of smoking, sparking, or igniting cables, including two reports of injuries.
FedEx to offer deliveries seven days a week starting in January
Thanks to the seemingly-never ending boom in online shopping, FedEx has announced plans to deliver packages seven days a week.
The delivery company anticipates adding regular Sunday service next January in order to keep up with growing demand for goods bought online and shipped to customers.
FedEx already increases its delivery days on a seasonal basis to keep up with holiday shopping. Last September, it added Saturday delivery, expanding to six days a week for most of the year.
FedEx expects shipments of small parcels in the U.S. to double by 2026.
Google creates stricter rules for developer access to user data
Google is changing how user data is accessed and used by the developers of Google Chrome extensions.
Starting this summer, the makers of extensions (or add-on functionalities) to the Google Chrome web browser will be allowed to request only the user data needed to make the extension work. Google will also require more developers to post their privacy policies, and is changing how third-party developers can use Google Drive to give their users access to files stored there.
Last year, Google launched "Project Strobe," an initiative to re-examine how third party developers can access user data.
"Third-party apps and websites create services that millions of people use to get things done and customize their online experience," said Ben Smith, Google Fellow and VP of Engineering. "To make this ecosystem successful, people need to be confident their data is secure, and developers need clear rules of the road."
