cyber monday

ABC News Consumer Correspondent Becky Worley shares some of the best Cyber Monday deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today is Cyber Monday and there are limitless deals to take advantage of.

So, how do we know what to buy? Becky Worley, ABC News Consumer Correspondent, shares her best advice on what to purchase now, and what you should wait to buy.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoholiday shoppingcyber mondaysave moneydealsonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBER MONDAY
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
WATCH IN 60: Cyber Monday at Amazon, Harry Potter play in SF, rain this week
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
Off-duty CHP officer assaulted at Emeryville shopping mall
2 killed in SJ crash caused by alleged DUI driver early Sunday identified
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow
Show More
Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Prehistoric puppy found in permafrost in Russia
Florida flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News